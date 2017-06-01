2 Classrooms Damaged In Fire At Tracy Elementary School

TRACY (CBS13) – A fire at an elementary school in Tracy has damaged two classrooms.
The incident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Louis Bohn Elementary School on Mt. Diablo Avenue.
Crews responded to the scene and found that a portable building near the back of the school was going up in smoke. Several engines responded and helped contain the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Two classrooms suffered significant damage in the fire.
What exactly caused the fire is still under investigation.