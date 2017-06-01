2 Classrooms Damaged In Fire At Tracy Elementary School

June 1, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) – A fire at an elementary school in Tracy has damaged two classrooms.

The incident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Louis Bohn Elementary School on Mt. Diablo Avenue.

Crews responded to the scene and found that a portable building near the back of the school was going up in smoke. Several engines responded and helped contain the fire.

tracy fire pic 2 2 Classrooms Damaged In Fire At Tracy Elementary School

Scene of the fire at Bohn Elementary School. (Credit: City of Tracy)

No injuries were reported.

Two classrooms suffered significant damage in the fire.

What exactly caused the fire is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch