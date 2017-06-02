Search On For Hiker Who Fell At Feather Falls

June 2, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Feather River, Oroville

OROVILLE (CBS13/AP) — Emergency crews in Northern California continue to search for a hiker who fell down a 400-foot (121-meter) waterfall.

The Oroville Mercury-Register reports the fall happened at Feather Falls in Plumas National Forest on Thursday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Matthew Nisleit.

Crews searched the water and the base of the waterfall but they were unable to locate the victim.

The search team had to call off the search Thursday night because the water became too rapid. It resumed Friday.

Witnesses say that the victim fell and that this wasn’t a case of a jump gone bad.

Feather Falls is the second tallest waterfall in California.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

