Search On For Hiker Who Fell At Feather Falls

Salvation Army Community Luncheon and Spirit of Caring AwardThe Salvation Army honored the Sacramento Republic FC with the Spirit of Caring award during its 26th Annual Community Luncheon on May 30. The award was recognition of Republic FC’s extensive community service work and philanthropy, including the creation of the Glory Glory Sacramento Fund and its commitment to make Sacramento a better place to live, work and play. In collaboration with the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, the fund distributed nearly $280,000 to 15 local charities through grants of $20,000 or less to help improve the health, education and lives of children in Sacramento neighborhoods in addition to bringing awareness to these charities with its fans and visits by the team’s players. The Annual Community Luncheon was also an opportunity to showcase local Salvation Army programs, give a fiscal and service report to the community, and thank and recognize the individuals and companies who, through their community service activities or programs, have shown a long history of helping people in need. This year’s luncheon grossed more than $230,000 in proceeds to support local Salvation Army programs and services year-round.