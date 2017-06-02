Vandals Tag Arden-Arcade Home With Racial Slur

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Vandals left a racist tag on the front of an empty house in the Arden-Arcade area.
The home on Bell Street had the N-word spraypainted in large, white letters across the front. The same residence was also home to squatters in recent weeks.
Residents say the empty home is a black eye for the good neighborhood.
“You don’t see that in the neighborhood,” said Fred Kardani. “You look around, the houses are pretty good in this neighborhood, except this one, and it’s been like that for years.”
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says because it’s private property, it’s up to the homeowner to address the issues.
CBS13 contacted the real estate company handling the listing of the home, and they contacted the owner to come up with a remedy.