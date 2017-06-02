Raiders’ Offensive Coordinator Doesn’t See Need For Changes

June 2, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: Bill Musgrave, Oakland Raiders, offensive coordinator, Todd Downing

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Raiders’ Todd Downing told ESPN.

The newly promoted offensive coordinator explained to the sports network this week his belief that there’s little adjustments needed on the offensive side of the ball.

“I think you’re always … looking for ways to tweak things and kind of adjust them to best fit your personnel and personalities. We won’t be doing wholesale changes,” he added.

The Oakland Raiders were the no. 6-ranked offense, 13th in passing and sixth with the running attack in 2016.

Before being injured during a Christmas Eve game against the Colts, quarterback Derek Carr held a 63.8 passer rating and 28-6 in touchdown to interception numbers.

Despite throwing 13 interceptions in 2015, his progression hasn’t come unnoticed as the Raiders made the playoffs with a 12-4 record last season, marking the first time in 14 years the team has advanced.

Downing has been with the team since 2015 when he signed on as quarterbacks coach. He’s worked his way through the ranks in the NFL since 2003 when he began with the Minnesota Vikings as a Football Systems Analyst.

After the off-season firing of offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, Downing was offered the position.

