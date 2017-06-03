LA Firefighter Critically Injured In Ladder Fall

June 3, 2017 6:24 PM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a firefighter who fell from a ladder in Los Angeles (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

A Los Angeles firefighter has been critically injured after falling from a ladder during a downtown training exercise.

Authorities say the man was on a firetruck aerial ladder when he fell about 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

He landed on the truck and was taken to a trauma center.

Fire Department officials haven’t said how high up the man was when he fell.

___

12:07 p.m.

A Los Angeles firefighter has been critically injured after falling from a ladder during a downtown training exercise.

Authorities say the man fell from the aerial ladder of a fire engine shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Main Street.

He was taken to a trauma center.

