LA Firefighter Critically Injured In Ladder Fall

3:40 p.m.
A Los Angeles firefighter has been critically injured after falling from a ladder during a downtown training exercise.
Authorities say the man was on a firetruck aerial ladder when he fell about 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
He landed on the truck and was taken to a trauma center.
Fire Department officials haven’t said how high up the man was when he fell.
___
12:07 p.m.
Authorities say the man fell from the aerial ladder of a fire engine shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Main Street.
He was taken to a trauma center.