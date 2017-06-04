Damien Barling: Extreme Rules Wrap Up

I need to be completely honest about what’s going here. The NBA Finals and WWE Extreme Rules started at the same time so I had to double dip with the PPV on my iPad and game 2 on the TV.

THE MIZ VS DEAN AMBROSE (AMBROSE LOSES TITLE IF DISQUALIFIED)

This worked in every way. The Miz continues to be the best heel in the entire company. The story of this match was told flawlessly. The ref showed restraint not biting on the Maryse slap but I thought it was foolish to act like he thought Dean Ambrose ran into him on purpose. I mean… why? But, again, it fit the story. It worked. The Miz 9 time IC champ. I love it!

ALEXA BLISS VS BAYLEY (KENDO STICK ON A POLE MATCH)

Before the match Bayley had said how she’s been watching tapes of The Sandman, Tommy Dreamer, and Steve Blackmon. It sounded silly. Her character may have jumped the shark a little earlier then we could’ve anticipated.

This was a glorified squash match. This was awful. No story. No purpose. Waste of time. Bayley’s too nice to hit Alexa with a kendo stick? Ok then. It took me longer to type this then it took Alexa to beat the crap out of Bayley.

Side note – Alexa is awesome! If The Miz is the best heel in the company (and he is), she’s the second best.

THE HARDY BOYZ VS CESARO AND SHEAMUS (STEEL CAGE MATCH)

How stupid was this?!?!?! No pin falls. No submissions. BOTH members of each team have to escape the cage. So Jeff Hardy escapes and now Matt has to get beat up by Cesaro and Sheamus. No storytelling other then Hardy Boyz aren’t too bright. Maybe they’re Broken (see what I did there). Jeff returns with a dramatic corkscrew off the top of the cage and then we get a terrible version of the cage match finish were two guys are heading for the door, two guys are climbing down, and no seemed to be in a particular hurry. Sheamus and Cesaro jumped down before Matt and Jeff could get their feet out the door. New tag champions.

AUSTIN ARIES VS NEVILLE (CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP SUBMISSION MATCH)

This was a solid old school match with old school psychology and storytelling. I didn’t love it but I didn’t hate it. These two have had some really entertaining matches this was just a different type of story they told. Work the body part. Sell the body part. Bring submission to that body part. I’m not sure what they do with Austin Aries now that he’s lost to Neville again. I don’t disagree with Neville winning. I think his dominance in the division is awesome and when he loses it should be a very big deal. For Aries, he’s either altering his character, maybe going heel, or his somehow moving on to another program.

SETH ROLLINS VS SAMOA JOE VS BRAY WYATT VS ROMAN REIGNS VS FINN BALOR (FATAL 5 WAY TO DETERMINE BROCK LESNARS OPPONENT)

Fantastic match with the best possible outcome. Samoa Joe ends an incredible near 30 minute match by “chocking out” Finn Balor. I would’ve preferred Fin not be the guy that lost the fall but given he had Roman beat I don’t think it hurts him any. This was a match, if you missed, is absolutely worth taking the time to go watch. Incredible work from all 5 mean.

The stage is set for a true dream match. Samoa Joe vs Brock Lesnar at an event called Great Balls of Fire in five weeks. There is no reason for that match to be anything other then awesome.

This show was bookended by two incredible matches with great stories and 7 great performers. The women’s match was awful. The cage match lacked logic. It’ll be fun to see how these stories are furthered tomorrow night on Raw.