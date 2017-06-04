Police: Man May Have Killed Wife And Father, Caught Flight

June 4, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: double homicide, escape, killing, LAX, Los Angeles, murder

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man may have escaped on a West Coast flight after killing his wife and father and leaving his young child locked in the bedroom of the home they all shared.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said it’s charged 38-year-old Michael Allen Joyner with two counts of murder. Authorities found his car at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and think he hopped a flight to Los Angeles, California.

Detectives were called to check on the family after Joyner’s father, Dennis, didn’t show up for work on Friday. Officers found him and the suspect’s wife, Michelle, on the floor. The surviving toddler’s name, age and gender weren’t released.

Michael Joyner is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

