Close to Over: The Lo-Down – 6/5

June 5, 2017 3:59 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, NBA

Hour 1

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.

Kevin Durant (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys broke down last night’s Game 2 between the Warriors and Cavs, and ask if the Cavs will be able to come back in the series.  The guys talked about what the Cavs would need to do to beat the Warriors, and ask if there is a chance of that happening.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: The NFL shield logo is seen following a press conference held by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about Ohio State firing Thad Matta as their basketball Head Coach.  They also went over their Best and Worst of the weekend.  The guys also talked about ESPN bringing back Hank Williams Jr. for Monday Night Football, and talked about why he was fired from ESPN to begin with.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

Brock Lesnar in action during his fight against The Undertaker at the WWE SummerSlam 2015 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 23, 2015 in New York City.

Brock Lesnar (Photo Credit: JP Yim/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with recapping last night’s Warriors Cavs game, and how good Kevin Durant is on the Warriors. The guys also talked about the Seattle Seahawks signing Austin Davis, and Colin Kaepernick still looking for a team. The guys then ended the show talking about the upcoming match between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar in the WWE.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

