Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys broke down last night’s Game 2 between the Warriors and Cavs, and ask if the Cavs will be able to come back in the series. The guys talked about what the Cavs would need to do to beat the Warriors, and ask if there is a chance of that happening. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about Ohio State firing Thad Matta as their basketball Head Coach. They also went over their Best and Worst of the weekend. The guys also talked about ESPN bringing back Hank Williams Jr. for Monday Night Football, and talked about why he was fired from ESPN to begin with. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with recapping last night’s Warriors Cavs game, and how good Kevin Durant is on the Warriors. The guys also talked about the Seattle Seahawks signing Austin Davis, and Colin Kaepernick still looking for a team. The guys then ended the show talking about the upcoming match between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar in the WWE. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

