Franco, Galvis, Herrera Hit 4 Homers, Phils Beat Giants 9-7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Maikel Franco hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth, Freddy Galvis homered from both sides of the plate and Odubel Herrera also went deep as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 9-7 Sunday to earn their first series victory in six weeks.

The Phillies have won two in a row for the first time since a six-game winning streak April 20-27. They had lost 10 straight series before taking two of three from the Giants.

Brandon Crawford homered and drove in four runs and Eduardo Nunez also connected for San Francisco, which has lost seven of 10.

The Phillies wasted leads of 4-1 and 6-3 before rallying against San Francisco’s bullpen. After Crawford’s two-run single in the seventh gave the Giants a 7-6 lead, Herrera’s RBI double off Josh Osich tied it at 7.

Franco led off the bottom of the eighth with an opposite-field drive off Derek Law (3-1). One out later, Galvis hit one out to right-center for his first career two-homer game.

Pat Neshek (1-1) tossed a scoreless inning for the win. Hector Neris finished for his fifth save in six tries.

Herrera was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs. Galvis drove in three runs, and the Phillies scored their most runs since a 10-9 loss to Seattle on May 9.

After Nunez homered in the first, the Phillies went up 2-1 in the bottom half on consecutive RBI doubles by Herrera and Howie Kendrick.

Galvis made it 4-1 in the second with a two-run drive for his first homer since May 1.

Galvis is the first Phillies player to hit home runs from both sides since Jimmy Rollins on July 20, 2011, at the Chicago Cubs.

Herrera blasted one to straightaway center in the fifth to put Philadelphia ahead 6-3.

Crawford’s opposite-field, two-run homer in the sixth cut the lead to 6-5.

STARTING TIME

Giants: Matt Moore gave up five runs – four earned – and six hits in four innings.

Phillies: Jeremy Hellickson allowed five runs – three earned – and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

POWER OUTPUT

The Giants had gone six games without a homer. They are last in the majors with 44.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OF Hunter Pence was activated from the disabled list and entered in the seventh inning.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija (1-7, 4.63 ERA) takes the mound in the opener of a four-game series at Milwaukee. He is 2-6 against the Brewers, including 0-3 at Miller Park.

Phillies: RHP Nick Pivetta (0-2, 5.12 ERA) will start the opener of a four-game series at Atlanta on Monday. Pivetta, who filled in last month when Aaron Nola was on the disabled list, is taking Vince Velasquez’s spot in the rotation.

