Immigrant Advocates Push To Extend Healthcare For Young Adults Aging Out Of Coverage

June 5, 2017 6:58 AM
Filed Under: health care, immigration, jerry brown

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A rally is planned Monday to urge the governor to adopt a plan to extend medical coverage to all undocumented immigrants.

Immigrant and health care advocates are set to deliver birthday cards and balloons to Gov. Jerry Brown’s office.

The move aims at convince Gov. Brown to advance the “Health For All Young Adults” budget proposal.

The plan would continue medical coverage for undocumented young adults who are  aging out of coverage.

The rally will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the State Capitol.

