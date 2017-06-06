Court To Hear Challenge To Speed Up California Executions

June 6, 2017 7:04 AM
Filed Under: California death row, execution

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The California Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over whether to block a voter-approved measure to speed up executions.

The court is hearing a case Tuesday in Los Angeles brought by death penalty foes after voters approved Proposition 66 in November.

Capital punishment opponents say the so-called reforms would disrupt courts, cost more money and undermine appeals.

Supporters of the measure have called the case a frivolous stall tactic that would maintain a dysfunctional system that hasn’t executed an inmate in more than a decade.

The ballot initiative would appoint more appellate lawyers, assign some cases to trial judges and set a five-year deadline to complete state appeals.

The ballot measure passed with 51 percent support. A competing measure to repeal capital punishment lost by a slightly wider margin.

