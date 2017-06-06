VOTE: Do you think James Comey's testimony will be damaging to President Trump? Yes or no?
She’s a Heart Breaker…: The Lo-Down – 6/6

June 6, 2017 4:38 PM
Hour 1

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Fans cheer as the Nashville Predators celebrate defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins with a score of 4 to 1 in Game Four of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about last night’s Stanley Cup game between the Predators and Penguins.  The guys also talked about why the NHL isn’t viewed as much as other leagues, and ask why it isn’t as popular.  They also talked about the Jalen Rose and Kobe Bryant commercial, and if Jalen Rose’s show is worth watching.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals hits a single one-run RBI against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Nationals Park on April 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Bryce Harper (Photo Credit: Matt Hazlett/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the rumor of how big Bryce Harper’s contract, and how baseball contracts have evolved over the years and how much Bryce Harper will make in his career.  The guys also talked about the NFL Networks 100 top players rankings.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

gettyimages 683858390 Shes a Heart Breaker...: The Lo Down 6/6

(Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the third hour of the Lo-Down Scott Howard-Cooper, NBA.com, joins the guys to talk a little bit about the finals, but mostly about the upcoming NBA Draft and the NBA Offseason.  The guys then talked about the upcoming Draft, and who some of the top prospects will be going to.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

