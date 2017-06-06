Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about last night’s Stanley Cup game between the Predators and Penguins. The guys also talked about why the NHL isn’t viewed as much as other leagues, and ask why it isn’t as popular. They also talked about the Jalen Rose and Kobe Bryant commercial, and if Jalen Rose’s show is worth watching. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the rumor of how big Bryce Harper’s contract, and how baseball contracts have evolved over the years and how much Bryce Harper will make in his career. The guys also talked about the NFL Networks 100 top players rankings. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the third hour of the Lo-Down Scott Howard-Cooper, NBA.com, joins the guys to talk a little bit about the finals, but mostly about the upcoming NBA Draft and the NBA Offseason. The guys then talked about the upcoming Draft, and who some of the top prospects will be going to. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.