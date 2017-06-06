VOTE: Do you think James Comey's testimony will be damaging to President Trump? Yes or no?

Yonder Alonso Only Behind Miguel Cabrera In All-Star Voting

June 6, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: MLB, MLB All-Star Game, Oakland A's, Yonder Alonso

Oakland Athletics first baseman Yonder Alonso has had a hot start to the season and it is being recognized as he only trails Miguel Cabrera in all-star votes for American League first basemen.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball released its second update on the voting for the American League all-star team and Alonso trails the former MVP by only 42,000 votes.

Alonso is having a career year batting .303 with a career high 16 home runs and 34 runs batted in.

The last day to vote for the MLB All-Star game is June 29th. To vote for Alonso and others, visit here.

