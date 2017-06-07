Search On For Woodland Woman Missing In Plumas County

GRAEAGLE (CBS13) – The search continues in Plumas County for a missing woman from Woodland.
Teresa “Terry” Marie Blake was last seen Sunday after she left the Feather River Park Resort to go fishing by herself.
A short time later, Plumas County sheriff’s deputies found her white 2016 Acura RDX in a wooded area off of Highway 70 near the small community of Graeagle.
Blake’s family says she left her cellphone behind.
Her family was on their annual vacation to the area, and it was not unusual for Blake to go fishing by herself. An active volunteer for Meals on Wheels, her family says the fact that Blake would just disappear from one of her favorite spots on the globe is very frightening.
The sheriff’s department says there are no signs of foul play at this point.
California Highway Patrol, the Forest Service and the Plumas County Sheriff are all helping in the search for Blake.