NBA Draft Inching Closer; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 6/7

June 7, 2017 7:11 PM
Filed Under: Bob Stoops, NBA Draft, NBA Finals, New York Yankees, Sacramento Kings

Hour 1

It’s another day closer to the NBA Draft and Doug and Grant continue to break down some of the top prospects in the draft. Everything from Lonzo Ball working out for the Lakers, why the Kings will finish with 1 of the top 5 prospects in the draft, plus a little NBA Finals talk.

Hour 2

The big news of the day, head coach Bob Stoops has stepped down after 18 seasons at the helm of Oklahoma Football. Chris Plank the sideline reporter for the Sooner’s joined the fellas to talk about the surprising move.

Hour 3

It’s NBA Finals time and the fellas keep you in the loop with their thoughts on the first quarter. Also hear as they speak about New York City water and how great it is.

