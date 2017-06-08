Streaker Takes Field Without Pants During San Francisco Giants Game

MILWAUKEE (CBS13/AP) — A streaker took the field during the San Francisco Giants game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

In the bottom of the second inning, a man took the field with his bottom exposed until he was tackled by security between second and third base.

The man who seemed to follow Donald Duck’s stance on pants was escorted from the field by four security guards eager to keep their hands on his shirt and above the waistline.

That wasn’t the most exciting thing to happen in Milwaukee on Thursday.

A big 10th inning for the San Francisco Giants got off to a running start by distracting Milwaukee Brewers slick-fielding shortstop Orlando Arcia.

Gorkys Hernandez took off from first at right about the same time that pinch-hitter Kelby Tomlinson lined a bouncer to short. It probably would have turned into a double play if Arcia wasn’t covering the bag at second.

Instead, Tomlinson had an infield single, and Hunter Pence followed with an RBI single that opened the scoring in a four-run inning that gave the Giants a 9-5 victory Thursday.

The Giants overcame a rough outing by closer Mark Melancon, who blew a two-run lead in the ninth.