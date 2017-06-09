Reports: Actress Glenne Headly Dead At Age 63

CBS13 – Several news outlets are reporting that Emmy-nominated actress Glenne Headly has died.
According to Variety.com, a rep for the 63-year-old actress issued a statement saying: “It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly,” her reps said in a statement. “We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time.”
Healdy was probably best known for her role in the ’90s production of “Dick Tracy” as Tess Trueheart, starring alongside Warren Beatty.
Her Emmy nominations came for roles in the 1989 miniseries “Lonesome Dove,” and in “Bastard Out of Carolina.”
She was working on a Hulu comedy series “Future Man” at the time of her death.