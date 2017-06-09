VIDEO: Cavs Fans Heckle Draymond Green’s Mother After Finals Game 3

June 9, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Draymond Green, fans, Game 3, Golden State Warriors, Mary Babers-Green, NBA Finals

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

It looks like Cavaliers fans didn’t take the 118-113 last minute loss lightly following the NBA Finals Game 3 on Wednesday.

A video that was captured in the stands shows a confrontation between Draymond Green’s mother Mary Babers-Green and Cleveland fans post-game. According to TMZ Sports, no arrests were made following the incident.

In a twitter response Thursday morning, Babers-Green said that every thing is okay as people apologized.

Babers-Green got the last laugh at the end of the night knowing her son is on the brink of winning his second NBA Finals with a 3-0 lead. No team in the history of the NBA has come back from that big of a deficit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch