VIDEO: Cavs Fans Heckle Draymond Green’s Mother After Finals Game 3

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
It looks like Cavaliers fans didn’t take the 118-113 last minute loss lightly following the NBA Finals Game 3 on Wednesday.
A video that was captured in the stands shows a confrontation between Draymond Green’s mother Mary Babers-Green and Cleveland fans post-game. According to TMZ Sports, no arrests were made following the incident.
In a twitter response Thursday morning, Babers-Green said that every thing is okay as people apologized.
Babers-Green got the last laugh at the end of the night knowing her son is on the brink of winning his second NBA Finals with a 3-0 lead. No team in the history of the NBA has come back from that big of a deficit.