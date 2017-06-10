Authorities Fire Shots At Driver After Officer Dragged

June 10, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: dragged, INJURED OFFICER, Injuries, Officer Involved Shooting, STRUCK

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina police are investigating after officers say they fired shots at a man who dragged another officer with his car during a traffic stop at a housing project.

Investigators said the officer suffered cuts and bruises after being dragged early Saturday morning in Laurens and has been released from the hospital.

Authorities say the man was not hit, but a woman on a porch was struck in the thigh by a bullet and was taken to the hospital.

Laurens Police Maj. Chrissie Cofield told WPSA-TV that private armed security firm Powell Asset Protection Agency was helping Laurens Police.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said the agency hasn’t determined who fired at the driver. He says the driver was black, and the Laurens police officers were white.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch