The Latest: Store Owner Feels Blessed Selling Winning Powerball Ticket

MENIFEE, California (AP) — The Latest on the Powerball drawing (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

The owner of a Southern California liquor store says he feels blessed for selling the winning Powerball ticket and does not know which of his customers won the jackpot.

Owner Matthew Alberre said Sunday he has not received much information about the bonus the store will receive and doesn’t know what his family will do with the $1 million that officials have said is set aside for the store that sold the winning ticket.

Alberre says he and his father own the store in Sun City, originally developed as a retirement community and now part of the city of Menifee.

This year started out tough for Alberre and his father because the father is suffering from pulmonary fibrosis lung disease. He says they were grateful to receive news that their store sold the ticket.

Alberre says the store just off a highway caters to retirees who live in Sun City and motorists who are passing through.

Menifee has about 89,000 residents.

___

3:21 a.m.

California lottery officials say the sole winning ticket for the $447.8 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Sun City.

The Lottery says on its website Sunday morning that the winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli in southern California’s Riverside County, about 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) south of Los Angeles. Officials say the earliest the ticket could be redeemed is 8 a.m. Monday. The winner has one year to claim the prize.

Officials say the retailer where the winning ticket was sold will receive a $1 million “retailer bonus.”

The lucky numbers drawn Saturday night that will claim the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history are 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number is 3.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

___

12:09 a.m.

A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in California and will claim an estimated $447.8 million jackpot.

Powerball spokesman Randy Miller says the location where the winning ticket was sold was not immediately available.

