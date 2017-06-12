Crews Continue Search For Missing Pilot In Calaveras County

COLUMBIA (CBS13) — A three-day search for a Central Valley pilot has so far come up empty.

Search and rescue crews will continue looking for Leroy Del Don, 75, on Tuesday morning. His plane went missing over Calaveras County on Friday.

“It’s horrific. My mother is heartbroken and angry and sad,” said Lesa Del Don, Leroy’s daughter.

It’s been sleepless nights for the Del Don family.

“My dad had a routine of things he does,” said Lesa, “and he did not show up.”

Del Don was heading to Columbia airport from Westley on Friday. It’s only about a 20-minute flight. He was supposed to meet up with his wife, but never made it.

“He’s done that route over and over and it’s just shocking,” said Lesa.

Since Friday, multiple agencies have searched for Del Don several miles north and east of his schedule route.

“We find it unusual that my father would go off course,” said Lesa.

Crews have scoured the tough terrain on the ground with the use of ATV’s. And from the sky with the help of the civil air patrol.

An experienced pilot, Del Don had been flying for 40 years and was an instructor; well known and respected in his aviation circles.

“My dad is a wonderful man,” said Lesa.

An outgoing, adventurous, and loving father and grandfather is now missing.

“I still have faith that my dad is going to come home,” said Lesa.

Each moment of uncertainty is excruciating for Lesa and the Del Don family.

“We just want my dad to come home,” said Lesa.

Search and rescue crews will resume their search at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. They have not found any clues to where Del Don or his plane may be.