Powerball Ticket Worth $447 Million Sold In California

June 12, 2017 6:58 AM
Filed Under: lottery, Powerball

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Lottery officials say the holder of the sole winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million can claim the prize as early as Monday morning.

The ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Southern California, and whoever owns it will claim the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Lottery officials said the earliest the ticket could be redeemed is 8 a.m., and the winner has one year to claim the prize.

The California Lottery said in a statement that the winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli in the small city of Menifee.

The store owner Matthew Alberre said he does not know what his family will do with the $1 million bonus set aside for the retailer that sells the winning ticket.

