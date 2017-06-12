Santa Clara Audit States The 49ers Owe More Than $2 Million

In a recent report by Phillip Matier and Andrew Ross of The San Francisco Chronicle, it looks like the 49ers owner Jed York and co. could be in hot water as they dispute a new financial situation.
A city-ordered audit, which Matier and Ross obtained, states that the San Francisco 49ers owe Santa Clara more than $2 million for public safety and other stadium costs over the past three years.
Here are are the findings the reporters discovered:
•$894,000 left over from a stadium construction fund that was used to cover various public safety costs during the opening year at Levi’s — but that wasn’t included in the budget approved by the city-run Stadium Authority.
•$719,000 to cover revenue that the city lost by allowing the Niners to park cars on a city-owned golf course during games and other events.
• $488,000 that the city, by its own admission, never actually billed the Niners for — largely to pay for fire crews around the stadium, and to reimburse local police for investigating the a 2014 beating of a 49ers fan inside a stadium restroom.
The Niners declined to discuss the findings in detail but are given until Friday to respond.