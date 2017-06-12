School Apologizes After Banning Teen From Wearing Army Uniform During Graduation

June 12, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Brentwood, high school graduation, US Army

BRENTWOOD (AP) — A California school superintendent is apologizing to an Army reservist who was not allowed to wear his uniform to his graduation ceremony.

CBS San Francisco reports Liberty High School instructed student Harland Fletcher to wear a cap and gown over his Army uniform at Friday’s ceremony. The school allegedly told the student he could not participate in the ceremony if he did not follow the dress code, and Fletcher decided to sit it out.

According the report, as a student who completed basic training, Fletcher had the right to wear his Army uniform at the graduation. Superintendent Eric Volta issued a statement on Saturday where he apologized Fletcher and his family for the error.

Fletcher will pick up his diploma on Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch