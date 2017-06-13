HOUR 1:
Kayte and Matt talk about the Golden State Warriors winning the NBA Finals, Kevin Durant being named the MVP, and Rudy Gay opting out of his contract for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Finals MVP debate between LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Finally, some talk on the Warriors becoming a dynasty to end the hour.
HOUR 2:
Kayte and Matt continue their discussion on Kevin Durant joining the Warriors and winning a ring before Threefer Madness featuring Durant, the Cavaliers, and the future of the NBA. Then, NBCSN’s Jim Kozimor joins The Drive to share his thoughts on The Finals, the state of the NBA, and the upcoming off-season for the Sacramento Kings.
HOUR 3:
Kayte and Matt talk about super teams in the NBA and the money involved for teams to afford such loaded rosters. Also, some conversation on Warriors head coach Steve Kerr’s future and if he should return to the Warriors. Then, Re-Brew to end the show.
