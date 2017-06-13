Rocklin Car Burglar Captured On Surveillance Video

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A burglary suspect has been caught on video – and police are hoping someone recognizes his face.
Back on the morning of May 29, the Rocklin Police Department says the suspect was caught on surveillance video opening car doors and rummaging through.
The burglaries happened near Redwood Drive and Lonetree Boulevard.
Police investigators believe the suspect could be responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries in the area.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Rocklin Police at (916) 625-5400.