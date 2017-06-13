WATCH: Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee

Royal Crown Tuesday: The Lo-Down – 6/13/2017

June 13, 2017 5:07 PM
Hour 1

On the Tuesday edition of The Lo-Down Damien and Jason review the NBA Finals and what’s next for Cleveland? All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

In hour 2 the guys discuss What last night did for Kevin Durant’s legacy. Is it unfair to question Lebron’s greatness? All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 3

To finish off this Tuesday the fella’s review the Lakers and Celtics rivalry. Preview next weeks NBA Draft. And what now in the NBA.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

