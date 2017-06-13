Hour 1
On the Tuesday edition of The Lo-Down Damien and Jason review the NBA Finals and what's next for Cleveland?
Hour 2
In hour 2 the guys discuss What last night did for Kevin Durant's legacy. Is it unfair to question Lebron's greatness?
Hour 3
To finish off this Tuesday the fella's review the Lakers and Celtics rivalry. Preview next weeks NBA Draft. And what now in the NBA.