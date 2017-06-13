WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Sacramento County Deputy Shoots Suspect Hiding In Closet

June 13, 2017 10:24 PM
Filed Under: sacramento county

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was shot by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy inside a home during a search on Tuesday.

Deputies were searching a home on 53rd Avenue looking for a 38-year-old man who violated a restraining order and was reported to have a gun. The man was spotted entering the vacant home.

A deputy found the man hiding in a closet, and at that point a deputy fired one shot, hitting the suspect in the shoulder.

The suspect is expected to survive.

The shooting is under investigation.

