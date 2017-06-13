1 Dead, 1 Hurt In South Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Monday night.
Investigators say a man showed up to a home at about 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of J Parkway, saying he’d just been shot.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found that a car crashed into a house just blocks away at the intersection of East Parkway and Forest Parkway.
Officials say they found a second victim in the vehicle with a gunshot wound.
The victim in the car died at the scene. The other man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
At this time, there is no motive and no suspect description.
Anyone with relevant information in connection to the incident is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.