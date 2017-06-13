Report: Golden State Warriors To Skip Visit To Trump White House

June 13, 2017 7:33 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry

OAKLAND (CBS13) – The newly-minted 2017 NBA Finals champions are reportedly skipping the customary visit to the president.

There had already been rumblings from the team that they would avoid the White House if they took the title. Warriors player Shaun Livingston made his feelings about a visit crystal clear several months ago, telling 95.7 The Game in no uncertain terms that “I definitely wouldn’t go.”

Tuesday, less than 24 hours after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 to take the title, reports surfaced that the Warriors had decided against visiting the White House.

The vote was reportedly unanimous.

Warriors players – and even head coach Steve Kerr – have been outspoken critics of President Donald Trump and his policies. Kerr has denounced Trump’s policies as “un-American,” while Steph Curry called the president an asset – minus the “et.”

Back in 2015, after winning their first championship since 1975, the Warriors kept with tradition and visited President Barack Obama’s White House.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch