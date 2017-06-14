‘Active Shooter’ Reported At Travis Air Force Base

4:30 p.m. UPDATE: CBS13’s Steve Large is near the base and can hear the alerts for the lockdown being called out over the loudspeaker.
4 p.m. UPDATE: A witness at the scene says there is an active shooter situation at the shopping center on base.
Security crews are out in the parking lot, bringing people outside from the shopping center.
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Travis Air Force Base is under a security alert due to a “real world security incident.”
The Air Force base had a training exercise planned for Wednesday and Thursday, but this is not related to it.
The public is being asked to stay away from the base while emergency responders do their job.
Fairfield Police say they are not responding to the incident and are deferring to the base.
Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County is not on lockdown.
I have read there is an active shooter and that people on base are being told to stay put and lock their doors and windows.