Search On For Inmate Mistakenly Released From Sacramento County Jail

June 14, 2017 5:08 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An inmate was mistakenly released from the Sacramento County jail on Tuesday.

Investigators are searching for Alamar Houston, 40. He was sent to court to face charges of vehicle theft and receiving stolen property.

Houston was convicted of a crime spree in Yolo County in June 2015 where he stole two cars and hit three bicyclists before leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

He was sentenced in January.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office mistakenly released him after another court case was dismissed on Tuesday. He still faces 35 years for the crime spree.

He’s described as an African-American male, standing 5’11”, 262 pounds.

