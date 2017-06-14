Motorcyclist Leads CHP On High-Speed Chase In SoCal, Gets Away

June 14, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California authorities are searching for a motorcyclist who eluded officers after leading them on a chase with speeds topping 100 mph.

The California Highway Patrol says the pursuit began Tuesday night when officers tried to pull over the motorcyclist for speeding east of Los Angeles.

The chase wound along at least three freeways before the motorcyclist exited in downtown Los Angeles and authorities lost sight of the vehicle.

CHP Officer Stephan Brandt says the motorcycle hit speeds over 100 mph but could not confirm TV reports that it reached at least 140 mph.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

