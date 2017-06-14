BREAKING: ‘Real world security incident’ reported at Travis Air Force Base | Watch CBS13 News at 4

Welcome Back to Boxing… Sort of: The Lo-Down – 6/14

June 14, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Draft, College Football, Floyd Mayweather, NBA, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

LOS ANGELES - 1987: Magic Johnson #32 of the Los Angeles Lakers rebounds over Larry Bird #33 of the Boston Celtics during an NBA Finals game at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles, California in 1987.

(Photo by: Mike Powell/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys discussed the 30 for 30 about the Celtics and Lakers Rivalry and how many stories were told that not many people know about.  The guys also talked about the story of Donald De La Haye, kicker for UCF, being told to stop making YouTube videos because it violates the NCAA laws.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

 

Hour 2

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives with the ball against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California.

(Photo by: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys start with Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, to talk about the end of the NBA season, and what moves will be made in the offseason.  Next, the guys talked about the news that Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have agreed to fight and August, and what it means.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch