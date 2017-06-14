Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys discussed the 30 for 30 about the Celtics and Lakers Rivalry and how many stories were told that not many people know about. The guys also talked about the story of Donald De La Haye, kicker for UCF, being told to stop making YouTube videos because it violates the NCAA laws. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys start with Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, to talk about the end of the NBA season, and what moves will be made in the offseason. Next, the guys talked about the news that Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have agreed to fight and August, and what it means. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

