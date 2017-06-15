WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Free Life Jackets Can Be Borrowed At Sacramento Area Fire Stations

June 15, 2017 4:04 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If you’re planning on hitting the water as temperatures start to soar, it’s a good idea to bring along a life jacket.

Rivers in the region will be running high, fast and cold as a record snowpack continues to melt in the Sierra.

But what if you don’t own a life jacket? You’re in luck, thanks to local fire stations.

The Life Jacket Loan Program allows adults 18 years and older in the Greater Sacramento area to borrow life jackets from fire stations.  Each station also has life jackets available for children.

The cost is free and only requires filling out a form that includes your name, address, phone number and driver’s license number. Jackets can be borrowed for a day or the weekend.

Here’s where you can find life jackets.

COSUMNES FIRE

  • Station 45 229 5th Street
  • Station 71 8760 Elk Grove Blvd.
  • Station 75 2300 Maritime Drive

FOLSOM FIRE

  • Station 35 535 Glenn Drive

METRO FIRE

  • Station 31 7950 California Avenue
  • Station 32 8890 Roediger Lane
  • Station 59 7210 Murieta Drive
  • Station 61 10595 Folsom Blvd.
  • Station 63 12395 Folsom Blvd.
  • Station 65 11201 Coloma Road
  • Station 110 1432 Eastern Avenue

ROSEVILLE FIRE

  • Station 1 401 Oak Street

SACRAMENTO FIRE

  • Station 5 731 Broadway
  • Station 8 5990 H Street
  • Station 11 785 Florin Road
  • Station 15 1591 Newborough Drive
  • Station 60 3301 Julliard Drive

WEST SACRAMENTO FIRE

  • Station 41 132 15th Street
  • Station 42 3585 Jefferson Blvd.
  • Station 43 1561 Harbor Blvd.
  • Station 44 905 Fremont Blvd.
  • Station 45 2040 Lake Washington Blvd.
