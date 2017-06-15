Inmate Mistakenly Released From Jail Rearrested In Sacramento

June 15, 2017 8:40 AM
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A convicted felon who was accidentally released from jail has been rearrested.

Alamar Houston was in the Sacramento County Jail on separate theft charges, but those were dismissed Tuesday.

He was expected to be returned to prison for going on a crime spree in 2015 and plowing into a group of cyclist.

Instead, the jail let him go.

Late Wednesday night, Houston was taken back into custody without incident. He has now been returned to Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy.

Houston is serving a 35-year sentence for the crime spree.

