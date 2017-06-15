It Is Happening; The Drive 6/15/17

HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte talk about the McGregor/Mayweather fight, Jerry West joining the Clippers, and the Sacramento Republic for Morning Brew. Then, UFC play-by-play broadcaster Jon Anik joined The Drive to share his thoughts on the massive fight announced for August 26th. Finally, some drama involving former NBA Commissioner David Stern.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte address all the rumors surrounding the Sacramento Kings and the NBA Draft before Threefer Madness featuring Mayweather vs McGregor, Jerry West, and the Sacramento Kings.
HOUR 3:
In the third hour, Dave and Kayte catch up with Jason Jones from the Sacramento Bee, Kayte learns that she missed out on something big at last night’s Republic game (or did she?) and the MJ vs. Ball debate continues.
