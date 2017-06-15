Detectives: Burglar Breaks Into South Sacramento Home, Sexually Assaults 12-Year-Old Girl

June 15, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: sacramento county, South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies are looking for a burglar who reportedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl inside a south Sacramento home.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a home near 40th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says the suspect got into the home through a window and started stealing items. He then found a 12-year-old girl inside a bedroom and allegedly started to sexually assault her.

Deputies say the girl fought back and the suspect soon took off. He was last seen making his way over a fence.

A perimeter was set up, but deputies came up empty.

Detectives say the suspect is an Asian or Hispanic man about 20-years-old, 5’11’ with a thin build, and had shoulder length black hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call detectives at (916) 874-5115.

