Athletics’ Yonder Alonso ‘Open’ To Contract Extension Talks

It looks as if Oakland’s veteran first baseman Yonder Alonso would love to call Oakland his home for much longer than the 2017 season.
According to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, Alonso does not want to be traded and is open to signing a long-term deal.
“I’ll be open to it,” Alonso told Fox Sports. “No question about it, I’ll be open to it.”
The Athletics are currently in last place in the AL West and could be a team that’s desperate for moves before the trade deadline. Alonso, whose contract is up after the season, is currently hitting .306 with 17 homeruns.