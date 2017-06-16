CHP Investigating Deadly Head-On Crash On Highway 49 North Of Auburn

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) –Authorities are investigating a deadly head-on crash north of Auburn Friday morning.
The scene is along Highway 49, near Cramer Road.
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. The crash blocked southbound Highway 49 for a short time, but one lane has since been opened in each direction.
At least one person was killed in the crash.
Traffic is continuing to back up in both directions. Authorities are urging drivers to be patient and stay aware of first responders who are still at the scene.
More information to come.