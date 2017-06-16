CHP Investigating Deadly Head-On Crash On Highway 49 North Of Auburn

June 16, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: auburn, Highway 49, Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) –Authorities are investigating a deadly head-on crash north of Auburn Friday morning.

The scene is along Highway 49, near Cramer Road.

Head Here For Up-To-The-Minute Traffic Updates

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. The crash blocked southbound Highway 49 for a short time, but one lane has since been opened in each direction.

At least one person was killed in the crash.

hwy49 crash2 CHP Investigating Deadly Head On Crash On Highway 49 North Of Auburn

Scene of the crash. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

Traffic is continuing to back up in both directions. Authorities are urging drivers to be patient and stay aware of first responders who are still at the scene.

More information to come.

