Crews Get Handle On California Brush Fire That Forced Evacuation

June 17, 2017 2:19 PM
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters were gaining control over a brush fire that forced the evacuation of a handful of homes in the San Gabriel Mountains.Angeles National Forest spokesman Nathan Judy says the Saturday fire led to a mandatory evacuation of roughly five homes in the community of Wrightwood. He says crews were able to clear brush surrounding the fire to stop its spread and that it appeared they had a handle on it.

He says the fire should be contained at around 7 acres and that no homes have been damaged.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

 

