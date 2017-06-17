Grand Theft Avocado: 3 Arrested In $300K California Theft

Here Is A List of Cooling Centers Open Today in The Sacramento AreaSacramento Area Cooling Centers The Sacramento area weather is forecast to be extremely hot this week, with temperatures reaching well over 100 degrees. These faith-based, government, and non-profit organizations have opened their doors as cooling centers so people can get in out of the heat. In addition to the list below, call 2-1-1 to find your nearest cooling center and to find other cool places to go such as libraries and community centers.*