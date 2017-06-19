Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the Celtics and Sixers trade to swap picks, and what will this mean for the rest of the NBA Draft. Next, Dan Feldman, Probasketballtalk.com, joins the guys to talk about some of the NBA rumors, and the upcoming draft.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the A's sweep over the Yankees over the weekend, and gave their best and worst of the weekend. The guys also talked about the Cleveland Cavaliers not retaining their GM, David Griffin, and who they will look to hire this offseason.

Hour 3

In the third hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the possibility of Chauncey Billups becoming the Cavs new GM, and what it would mean for Lebron James future with the team. The guys also talked about the upcoming draft, and if their are going to be any more moves before the draft. Alex Myers, Golf Digest, joined the guys to talk about the US Open from over the weekend.

Hour 4

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Tiger Woods saying that he is getting help for his medication with his back pain and sleeping problems. The guys finished the show talking about the NBA draft and talk about if their will be anymore trades before Thursday.

