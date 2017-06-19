HEATWAVE: 7-Day Forecast | Cooling Centers

4 More Days: The Lo-Down – 6/19

June 19, 2017 7:24 PM
Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the Celtics and Sixers trade to swap picks, and what will this mean for the rest of the NBA Draft. Next, Dan Feldman, Probasketballtalk.com, joins the guys to talk about some of the NBA rumors, and the upcoming draft.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the A’s sweep over the Yankees over the weekend, and gave their best and worst of the weekend.  The guys also talked about the Cleveland Cavaliers not retaining their GM, David Griffin, and who they will look to hire this offseason.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

In the third hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the possibility of Chauncey Billups becoming the Cavs new GM, and what it would mean for Lebron James future with the team.  The guys also talked about the upcoming draft, and if their are going to be any more moves before the draft.  Alex Myers, Golf Digest, joined the guys to talk about the US Open from over the weekend.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 4

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Tiger Woods saying that he is getting help for his medication with his back pain and sleeping problems. The guys finished the show talking about the NBA draft and talk about if their will be anymore trades before Thursday.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

