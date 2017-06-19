Athletics Jump In Latest MLB Power Rankings, Giants Continue To Fall

Another week underway in the 2017 MLB season means that another update hit Bleacher Report’s MLB Power Rankings.

Despite both being within the bottom 10 it looks like the two Bay Area teams are heading into different directions. It’s also worth noting that both Oakland and San Francisco are last in their respected divisions.

The Athletics had a pretty impressive run this past week. Despite dropping two games to the Marlins during interleague play they swept the red hot Yankees in four games at home. Last week they were ranked no. 26 but today they jumped up four spots to no. 22.

The Giants, on the other hand, have dropped 8 of 10 games and are on a six-game losing streak. They dropped both games to the Royals during their short interleague play stint and then were swept in four games by the rival Rockies.

They allowed an average of 7.6 runs per game this past week and dropped from the no. 27 position on the list to no.29, just above Phillies for the last place spot.

The Oakland Athletics host the Houston Astros tonight at 7:05 pm PST. The San Francisco Giants will be playing ball back east against the Atlanta Braves, first pitch at 4:05 pm PST.