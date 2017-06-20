Nearly 1,000 Animals Rescued From Hot Truck In Central California

June 20, 2017 7:22 AM
Filed Under: fresno, Humane Society

FRESNO (AP) — Fresno Humane Animal Services has been left with nearly 1,000 small animals after California authorities seized them from a truck trailer.

The Fresno Bee reported Monday that 955 animals were found in the trailer. Authorities say 18 animals were found dead from the heat and 10 more have died since being rescued. They say the truck’s interior temperature was 107 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius).

birds and bunnies two Nearly 1,000 Animals Rescued From Hot Truck In Central California

Just some of the animals rescued inside a hot truck. (Credit: Fresno Humane Animal Services)

Humane officers say they know who the suspect is and believe the person was going to sell the animals at a convention this weekend.

Some of the animals rescued include ducklings, roosters, pigeons, doves, cockatiels, parakeets and more.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

