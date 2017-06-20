Placer County Fair To Go On Despite Heatwave

June 20, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: heatwave, Placer County, roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Placer County Fair will go on as planned despite facing oppressive, record-setting heat.

Fair officials say that the triple-digit temperatures are not deterring them from opening on Thursday.

“The Placer County Fair has been held every year for 80 years during heat waves, rainy days, and beautiful skies,” said Greg Hegwer, the fair’s CEO, in a statement.

Crews have been servicing and bringing in more coolers, installing fans and setting up misters in preparation for the high heat, fair officials say.

Livestock areas are also being fitted with commercial fans.

“We encourage everyone to come out in the evening, drink plenty of water, and enter the exhibit and commercial buildings to cool off,” Hegwer said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 100s until Sunday.

The fair runs from Thursday through Sunday at the Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville.

