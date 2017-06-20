VIDEO: Solano County Deputies Save Wayward Llama

Sacramento History Alliance Fundraiser and RoastOn Thursday June 15th, the Sacramento History Alliance (SHA) presented a boisterous night of laughs and memories as they roasted Johan Otto in the very district that he has poured so much of his soul into, Old Sacramento. Mr. Otto has been a part of the Sacramento Community for years and a longtime supporter and Board Member of SHA. Proceeds from “The Roast of Johan Otto” benefitted the Sacramento History Museum, Center for Sacramento History, and new this year the Sacramento Visitors Center.