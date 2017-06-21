Hour 1

On today’s Lo-Down Bobby Grould, Hoopsobsession.com, joins the guys for the entire show to break down tomorrow’s NBA Draft. They also talked about how some of the teams are making moves to clear cap space for the free agents after next season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk are still talking about the draft and talk about what players stock is too high in this draft, and who is too low. The guys took a break from the draft to talk about their love of music, and what type of music they grew up listening to. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys broke down some of the moves that have happened so far, and if any other moves will be made before tomorrow’s NBA Draft. The guys then gave their predictions on tomorrow’s draft and give their predictions for the Kings. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.