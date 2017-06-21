One More Day: The Lo-Down – 6/21

June 21, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Draft, Bobby Gerould, NBA, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 24: Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins reacts in the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at FedExForum on March 24, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On today’s Lo-Down Bobby Grould, Hoopsobsession.com, joins the guys for the entire show to break down tomorrow’s NBA Draft.  They also talked about how some of the teams are making moves to clear cap space for the free agents after next season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

(FILES) US pop star and entertainer Michael Jackson gets a helping hand from his crew, stripping out of his space suit on October 25, 1996 in Singapore. Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009 after suffering a cardiac arrest, sending shockwaves sweeping across the world and tributes pouring in on June 26 for the tortured music icon revered as the "King of Pop." AFP PHOTO/ROSLAN RAHMAN

(ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talk are still talking about the draft and talk about what players stock is too high in this draft, and who is too low.  The guys took a break from the draft to talk about their love of music, and what type of music they grew up listening to.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

De'Aaron Fox #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Rupp Arena on January 7, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky.

(Photo Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys broke down some of the moves that have happened so far, and if any other moves will be made before tomorrow’s NBA Draft.  The guys then gave their predictions on tomorrow’s draft and give their predictions for the Kings.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch