Police: Man Stabbed By Transient Wielding ‘Improvised Spear’ In Field

AUBURN (CBS13) — A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a man with a “sharpened improvised spear” on Wednesday.
Dustin Gordon Marshall, 35, was arrested early Wednesday morning after he reportedly stabbed someone on Tuesday night.
The victim told police at a business on the 500 block of Auburn Ravine Road that he was stabbed by a transient while in a field behind Epperle Avenue.
The victim was treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.
Auburn Police describe the weapon as a “sharpened improvised spear.” While they did not elaborate on what the spear was made out of, it’s implied that a sharpened object was placed at the end of an object allowing the suspect an extended reach, rather than a knife or other short-reach bladed weapon.