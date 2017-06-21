WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Police: Man Stabbed By Transient Wielding ‘Improvised Spear’ In Field

June 21, 2017 10:02 PM

AUBURN (CBS13) — A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a man with a “sharpened improvised spear” on Wednesday.

Dustin Gordon Marshall, 35, was arrested early Wednesday morning after he reportedly stabbed someone on Tuesday night.

The victim told police at a business on the 500 block of Auburn Ravine Road that he was stabbed by a transient while in a field behind Epperle Avenue.

The victim was treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Auburn Police describe the weapon as a “sharpened improvised spear.” While they did not elaborate on what the spear was made out of, it’s implied that a sharpened object was placed at the end of an object allowing the suspect an extended reach, rather than a knife or other short-reach bladed weapon.

