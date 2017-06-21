Three Possible Heatwave Deaths Investigated In Sacramento County

June 21, 2017 1:20 PM
Filed Under: heatwave, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – This week’s heatwave may have claimed three lives in Sacramento County.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office confirms it is investigating three suspected cases of hyperthermia within the last week.

The victims are a 36-year-old man, a 49-year-old man, and an 88-year-old woman according to Sacramento County Coroner Kimberly Gin.

In each case, the victims were found outside and were in the heat for an unknown period of time.

Investigators are waiting for test results, which will take four to six weeks before an official cause of death can be determined.

Gin says coroner investigators who respond to scenes are equipped with thermometers and are trained to look for heat-related deaths.

